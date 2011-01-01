Beautiful Tiling, Expertly Installed
We have years of tiling experience. Count on us for your home tiling needs!
Beautiful Tiling, Expertly Installed
We have years of tiling experience. Count on us for your home tiling needs!
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
We have years of tiling experience. Count on us for your home tiling needs!
We have years of tiling experience. Count on us for your home tiling needs!
We are tile contractors that you can trust and count on to get the job done. We are very friendly people that are also bilingual, English and Spanish to be specific. We live very locally so you can count on us to be there on time and ready for work! We try to be the fastest we can but yet delicate so you can get the bathroom you desire as fast as possible. For every bathroom we have done we have gotten nothing but compliments when clients swing by to see the progress. We assure you that we are more price flexible than other tile contractors. So give us a call or email us and we will make sure your dream flooring will come true!
We deal with all types of tile and we handle each piece like if they were expensive. We handle everything with care we like to say "we leave the house looking the same as we came in". No matter where we go we always maintain a clean space to work in and cover to protect your house from any damages.
We guarantee that at the end of every job we will leave a smile on your face. You might ask yourself how to do they achieve that? Well let me tell you we always double check with the client, always try to make it easier on the client. No matter what you can count on us for any of your questions and concerns.
This business is family owned and ran by a Son and Father.
For estimates, please contact us at your convenience. We look forward to meeting you soon.
We accept calls from Sat-Fri From 4pm-10pm
You can also email us : zunigacustomkitchenandbath@gmail.com
Take a look at our contract our way of keeping us and you safe.
Copyright © 2022 Zuniga's Custom Kitchen And Baths - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy Website Builder